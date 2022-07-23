SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,724.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $592,474.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,724.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,003 shares of company stock valued at $19,177,701. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

