SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

