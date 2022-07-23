SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $9,956,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $9,876,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,345,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at $60,345,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,999.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

