SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 248,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grifols by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 1,948.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,963 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.56 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.35) to €20.30 ($20.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

