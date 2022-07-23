SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,532 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,086,023. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

