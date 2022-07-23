SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,275 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

