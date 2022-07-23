SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 68,297 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 263.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 140,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

