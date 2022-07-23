SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

