SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,425 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

EQR opened at $73.31 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

