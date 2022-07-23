SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 220,866 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,866 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $2,952,996. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

