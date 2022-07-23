SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

DXCM stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

