SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,542 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.07 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.