SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 306,987 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,584,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 66,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

