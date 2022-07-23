SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 319,553 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 319,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of GAP worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

GPS stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.73. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

