SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,349 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $9,305,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.57.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.23. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

