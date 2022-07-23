SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 458,857 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $11,620,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

