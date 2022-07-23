SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

