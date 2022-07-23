SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Middlesex Water worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.