Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Trading Down 4.9%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 86,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,359,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.
Insider Transactions at Sharps Technology
In other Sharps Technology news, Director Timothy James Ruemler bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,011,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,586 over the last 90 days.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Read More
