Shayne & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shayne & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

