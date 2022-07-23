Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 5,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Short De-SPAC ET Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Institutional Trading of Short De-SPAC ET

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Short De-SPAC ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Short De-SPAC ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.