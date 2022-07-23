Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silverback Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverback Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Silverback Therapeutics Competitors 2764 12515 38672 611 2.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 743.99%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.47%. Given Silverback Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silverback Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

86.0% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.57% -27.91% Silverback Therapeutics Competitors -3,129.82% -136.84% -9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A -$89.48 million -1.44 Silverback Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -3.02

Silverback Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silverback Therapeutics. Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics peers beat Silverback Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

