Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silverback Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Risk & Volatility
Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silverback Therapeutics
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2.00
|Silverback Therapeutics Competitors
|2764
|12515
|38672
|611
|2.68
Insider & Institutional Ownership
86.0% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silverback Therapeutics
|N/A
|-29.57%
|-27.91%
|Silverback Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,129.82%
|-136.84%
|-9.09%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silverback Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$89.48 million
|-1.44
|Silverback Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.85 billion
|$247.92 million
|-3.02
Silverback Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silverback Therapeutics. Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Silverback Therapeutics peers beat Silverback Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.