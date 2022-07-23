Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.92% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

