SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $192,495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

