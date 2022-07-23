SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $306.00 Average PT from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SITM opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. SiTime has a one year low of $114.02 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total transaction of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,985,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

