SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SMART Global stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 106.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

