Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

