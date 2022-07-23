Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $11.57. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 3,039,949 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

