Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

