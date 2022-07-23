Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.