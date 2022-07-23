Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $16.50. Sohu.com shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 86,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $616.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sohu.com by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sohu.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

