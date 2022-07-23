Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

SWN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

