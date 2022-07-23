Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Shares Down 29.2%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating) fell 29.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Standard Metals Processing Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile
Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.
