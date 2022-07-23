Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

