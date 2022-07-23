Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.