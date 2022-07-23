Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.