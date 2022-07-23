Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$49.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

