Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.50

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.