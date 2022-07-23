Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

