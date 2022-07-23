Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

