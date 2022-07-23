StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.