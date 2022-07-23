StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

