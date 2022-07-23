StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,087,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 674,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 805,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

