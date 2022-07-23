StockNews.com Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.15. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

