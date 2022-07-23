StockNews.com Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.