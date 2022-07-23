StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

