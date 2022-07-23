StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

