StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
