StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,199 shares of company stock valued at $583,906 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

