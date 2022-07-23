StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Ecology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

