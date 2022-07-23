StockNews.com Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Hold

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $264.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $252.56 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

