StockNews.com Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

